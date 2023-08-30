Folarin Balogun: Monaco sign Arsenal striker in £34m transfer deal on five-year contract

Monaco have signed Folarin Baloguin from Arsenal in a £34m transfer.

The 22-year-old returns to Ligue 1 after scoring 22 goals in 39 matches for Stade de Reims last season, signing a five-year contract with Monaco.

Arsenal will receive €40m (£34.4m) for Balogun and have inserted a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause into the deal.

Balogun leaves Arsenal having been at the club since the age of 10, with the United States international not featuring in a competitive game for the Gunners this season since returning from his Reims loan deal.

The striker found himself behind both Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard in the Arsenal forward pecking order.

Image: Folarin Balogun scored 21 Ligue 1 goals for Reims last season

