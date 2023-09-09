Harvey Barnes considering a switch of international allegiance to Scotland - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Harvey Barnes is considering a switch of international allegiance to Scotland from England.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison was reportedly subject of late interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Al Ittihad making a move for the forward on deadline day in the Middle East.

Image: Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal vs Fulham

Erling Haaland has opened up on his Ballon d'Or chances, admitting that he believes that he can challenge Lionel Messi for the individual award this year.

Arsenal have been given cause for concern after Gabriel Magalhaes appeared to suffer an injury on his Brazil debut.

John Terry has suggested that there is an 'untold side' to Mason Mount's exit from Chelsea and urged Blues fans 'not to be too harsh' on the Manchester United star when he returns to Stamford Bridge.

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is holding talks over a loan deal with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Chelsea Legends came out 4-0 victors over the Bayern Munich legends at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night thanks to goals from Michael Essien, John Terry, Gary Cahill and Tiago.

THE ATHLETIC

Jill Scott has criticised Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia - pointing out that she would not be able to watch him play for his new club Al Ettifaq.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United had been determined to offload Donny van de Beek on a permanent basis but are now considering a loan exit for the Dutchman, who is not part of Erik ten Hag's plans.

THE SUN

Manchester United winger Antony has appeared in an interview on Brazilian TV where he has protested his innocence over assault allegations.

Kevin De Bruyne will knock back any offers to join the Saudi Arabia gold rush - because he wants to finish his career at the Etihad.

DAILY RECORD

Scott Brown has opened up on his Fleetwood Town sacking, admitting he is "sad" that his stint at the club has come to an end.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steve Clarke has shown he's as good as Roberto De Zerbi and Jurgen Klopp, says Kris Boyd.

Ex-Celtic star Jota could be offered a Euro lifeline by Fenerbahce.