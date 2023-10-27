Pedro Neto tells Wolves he will not push for transfer away in January window - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Pedro Neto has told Wolves he will not push for a transfer out of the club in January.

Eddie Jones has written to Rugby Australia in a bid to end his ill-fated second spell in charge but has strenuously denied claims he has lined up the Japan job.

THE SUN

John Fury called out Mike Tyson for a fight after his son Tyson takes on Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Attendances in the Saudi Pro League have dropped to a shocking new low despite an influx of world-class talent.

Notts County have been forced to deny rumours that the club is set to be taken over by Taylor Swift.

THE ATHLETIC

Newcastle United will re-educate their first-team players about the perils of gambling following the confirmation of Sandro Tonali's suspension for illegal betting activity.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed he studies opposition managers' press conferences - taking inspiration from Jose Mourinho.

DAILY MAIL

Ange Postecoglou believes Heung-min Son's transition from speedy winger to central striker is similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Martin Keown has warned Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be 'out the door' with a couple more defeats ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Oleksandr Usyk has hit back at claims that he can't handle body shots, by referencing his controversial clash with Daniel Dubois.

Facundo Pellistri has claimed that he and his girlfriend Cami Garcia 'never' see Manchester City shirts or flags in the city centre in a new interview.

THE TIMES

One of FIFA's vice presidents says the organisation should abandon the traditional bidding processes for World Cups and instead have a strategic plan that assesses which potential host is the biggest cash generator.

Wayne Rooney can ready a player by the way they eat their breakfast, according to Liam Rosenior, who described the Birmingham boss as "one of the most emotionally intelligent people I've ever met".

THE GUARDIAN

Jurgen Klopp has claimed Mohamed Salah has a physique that belies his years and an influence that continues to grow on and off the pitch at Liverpool.

DAILY MIRROR

Lionel Messi may not be the record Ballon d'Or holder after all, with Brazilian legend Pele having been passed over for the award on seven occasions before South American players became eligible.

Thomas Partey is reportedly growing frustrated with his Arsenal role and could consider an exit come January.