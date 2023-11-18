Papers: Everton face further nine-point deduction after£300m compensation claim - Paper Talk

The top stories from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Everton reportedly face a further nine-point deduction if Burnley, Leicester and Leeds are successful with their £300m compensation claim.

Manchester United have received a timely injury boost with goalkeeper Andre Onana expected to be fit to face Everton next weekend, according to a report.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Formula One on behalf of 35,000 fans who were told to leave Las Vegas practice on Thursday night in between sessions.

Liverpool have flown Luis Diaz's parents to UK to spend Christmas with their son just days after they survived a kidnapping ordeal in their native Colombia.

THE SUN

Manchester United are using an American recruitment firm to find them a new top talent spotter.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly plotting a double transfer swoop on Chelsea as he eyes up a pair of outcasts.

Tom Aspinall turned the tables on infamous interviewer Nina Drama in a moment dubbed "painfully awkward".

THE TIMES

The Sunday Times has seen testimonies from former English Premiership players which form part of the class action lawsuit being launched against World Rugby, the RFU and Welsh Rugby Union.

The Scottish Rugby Union has issued a public apology to the family of Siobhan Cattigan, the former Scotland forward who died suddenly almost exactly two years ago.

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe insists Luis Enrique will have "no problem" with him after the manager picked holes in his hat-trick display against Reims.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is closing in on agreeing a $33-a-share deal with the Glazers as the Ineos chief prepares to buy a 25 per cent in Manchester United.

New Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will put himself on a collision course with manager Erik ten Hag if he tries to force the Dutchman to make his peace with Jadon Sancho.

THE ATHLETIC

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks with Hee-Chan Hwang over a new contract.

Weston McKennie has departed the USMNT camp to recover from a knee injury.

A pre-match row over ticket prices at Saturday's fixture between Accrington Stanley and Wrexham has seen home chairman Andy Holt brand the visitors "stupid" for making "mis-timed statements".

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have been tipped to offload centre-back Raphael Varane in January.

Bruno Fernandes has told Manchester United to sign fellow Portugal star Joao Neves.

Luis Diaz's parents have landed in the UK after they were kidnapped and later released. They will spend Christmas with their son after the ordeal.

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Real Betis youngster Assane Diao after speaking to his family about a potential move to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Arsenal could have a defensive set up for the ages if they sign Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

Manchester United could replace Casemiro with 22-year-old Brazil international Andre.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: 777 co-founder Josh Wander (centre) at Goodison Park

Farhad Moshiri is facing the prospect of hundreds of millions being wiped off his Everton sale to 777 Partners as the club's 10-point deduction triggers lawsuits from rival clubs.

Formula One has refused to apologise or issue refunds to disgruntled Las Vegas Grand Prix fans who witnessed just eight minutes of track action on a farcical opening day.

Rod Ellingworth has resigned as deputy team principal of Ineos Grenadiers, Telegraph Sport understands.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ex-Celtic star Jota to end Al Ittihad nightmare with move to Premier League giants