Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City and England midfielder understood to be on Newcastle’s January transfer list

Kalvin Phillips is understood to be on Newcastle’s January transfer list as interest grows in Manchester City's midfielder.

However, Newcastle would prefer to loan him as they are looking for a defensive-midfield player to cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali.

Keeping within their Financial Fair Play budget is also an issue they need to think about.

Newcastle do not have much of a budget for January, but can bring forward summer plans if the right deal arises as they did with Anthony Gordon from Everton in 2022.

Juventus are also in the market for a new midfielder next month and are inquiring about several targets, with Phillips and Tottenham's Pierre Emile Hojbejrg of interest.

Sky Sports News understands City would prefer a permanent sale for Phillips however, after making him available on the market.

But Phillips' wages of around £7m a year - or £135,000 per week - are tough for another club to take on in the middle of the season, with Financial Fair Play very much at the forefront of the minds of directors.

Phillips has struggled for regular first-team minutes since his £42m move from Leeds in the summer of 2022, and Pep Guardiola recently admitted he could go while also making an apology to the player over his lack of game-time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kalvin Phillips was challenged by a young England fan to a game of rock, paper, scissors, but did the midfielder come out on top? Courtesy: @footballbeyondborders

Sky Sports News understands City are themselves looking for cover in defensive midfield ready for a Phillips departure and would prefer a young, homegrown option.