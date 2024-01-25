Jhon Duran: Chelsea interested in Aston Villa striker

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran before the deadline.

There have been no offers yet for the player and it remains to be seen what Villa's position is regarding the 20-year-old's future.

Duran only joined Villa from Chicago Fire last summer and has made 14 appearances in the Premier League so far - all of them from the bench.

Image: Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is yet to start a Premier League game but could he be the solution to Chelsea's striker crisis?

The Colombia international has four goals in all competitions, starting in four of their Europa Conference League games and in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Chelsea want to bring a new striker to Stamford Bridge this month but have yet to sign anyone 25 days into the January window.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Chelsea and Middlesbrough.

Sources have also told Sky Sports News the Blues need to be conscious of Profitability & Sustainability Rules (PSR), but manager Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea do not need to sell first before buying.

Selling academy graduates would present pure profit on the balance sheet, which has heightened the prospect of selling Broja, Conor Gallagher, and/or Trevoh Chalobah this month.

Follow the January transfer window

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why the current transfer window is so quiet, citing the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules as being a key factor for the lack of spending.

The winter transfer window is now open and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday 1 February, 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.