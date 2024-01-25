Jhon Duran: Chelsea interested in Aston Villa striker

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is of interest to Chelsea, who want to bring striker to Stamford Bridge this month; the window closes on Thursday February 1 at 11pm in England, follow Deadline Day live on Sky Sports News throughout the day
Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran before the deadline.
There have been no offers yet for the player and it remains to be seen what Villa's position is regarding the 20-year-old's future.
Duran only joined Villa from Chicago Fire last summer and has made 14 appearances in the Premier League so far - all of them from the bench.
The Colombia international has four goals in all competitions, starting in four of their Europa Conference League games and in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Chelsea want to bring a new striker to Stamford Bridge this month but have yet to sign anyone 25 days into the January window.
Sources have also told Sky Sports News the Blues need to be conscious of Profitability & Sustainability Rules (PSR), but manager Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea do not need to sell first before buying.
Selling academy graduates would present pure profit on the balance sheet, which has heightened the prospect of selling Broja, Conor Gallagher, and/or Trevoh Chalobah this month.
The winter transfer window is now open and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday 1 February, 2024.
To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively
