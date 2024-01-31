Armando Broja: Fulham agree loan deal for Chelsea forward until end of the season

Fulham have agreed a deal in principle to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja on loan until the end of the season.

The loan fee for the forward could be worth up to £4m - depending on appearances and performance.

The paperwork for the deal still needs to be finalised but all parties are hopeful that it will be completed in time for the 11pm deadline.

Broja has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring twice for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

The 22-year-old was also wanted by Wolves on Deadline Day, but the Molineux club pulled out of negotiations.

Fulham have recently suffered a striker injury blow with Raul Jimenez ruled out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during their 0-0 draw with Everton on Tuesday.

Earlier on Deadline Day, before an agreement for Broja had been struck, Fulham manager Marco Silva revealed a centre forward has been a top target since the sale of Aleksandr Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal in the summer.

"It [wanting a new striker] is not just because Raul Jimenez is injured," he said. "Even with Raul in our squad, we sold a striker for a big amount of money last summer, we still haven't replaced him.

"It was important last summer and it was important at the beginning of the window."

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be left with Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku as their recognised first-team centre forward options.

