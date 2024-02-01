Erling Haaland's representatives are reportedly convinced he must join Real Madrid - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Erling Haaland's representatives are reportedly convinced he must join Real Madrid.

Former Everton star Ademola Lookman is being targeted by two European giants - Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool dismissed a bold attempt from Nottingham Forest to sign goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Forest offered a deal worth £15m for the 25-year-old but Liverpool do not want to sell.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has explained his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, as he prepares to pursue his aspirations in management.

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg says he is happy to remain a Tottenham player for now, despite his role on the periphery of Ange Postecoglou's team sparking interest for the second transfer window in a row.

England are set to play Bosnia in a pre-Euros friendly at St James' Park this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea believe Liverpool were responsible for the club's young mascot, who was left on his own during Wednesday night's rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone at Anfield, and have invited him to be a mascot for another game.

DAILY MIRROR

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes the club's refusal to sell star striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window is a sign of how far they have come, despite the admitting the Bees remain a "selling" club.

THE GUARDIAN

Premier League clubs are on course to spend one of the lowest amounts in a January transfer window, with owners and financial experts blaming the league's increased scrutiny over its profit and sustainability regulations (PSR) for the significant downturn.

Sheffield United's manager, Chris Wilder, has said it was time to speak out on behalf of the club about a perceived bias against them from matchday officials. Wilder described the referee Tony Harrington's performance after the 3-2 defeat at Crystal Palace on Tuesday as "ridiculous" and that he would be speaking with Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL.)

DAILY RECORD

Ridvan Yilmaz is staying at Ibrox after Rangers chiefs rebuffed Galatasaray's deadline day swoop for the left-back.

Jefte has reportedly been fined and instantly frozen out on his return to APOEL after his move to Rangers collapsed.

Ryan Kent's move to Lazio is off after the former Rangers star dramatically pulled out at the last minute.