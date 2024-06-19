Aston Villa transfer news: Villa agree deal with Chelsea for Ian Maatsen

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Chelsea for left-back Ian Maatsen.

The fee for the 22-year-old is understood to be to be between £35m and £40m and it will rise with add-ons.

Maatsen will sign a six-year deal at Villa Park with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

Maatsen had a £35m release clause.

Borussia Dortmund were keen on signing the left-back on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell at the Bundesliga club last season.

He made 16 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, scoring two goals, and featured seven times for the German club in the Champions League, finding the net once.

Image: Maatsen made 16 Bundesliga appearances on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season

However, as it stands, last season's Champions League runners-up are unable to meet the release clause in Maatsen's contract.

