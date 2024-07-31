Arsenal: Gunners boss Mikel Arteta keen on signing Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich ace Leroy Sane, who is said to be willing to swap Bavaria for North London.

Gary O'Neil has revealed he dreams of becoming England boss - but says it's way too early for him to replace Gareth Southgate.

Leicester City have cooled their interest in Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool could be forced to consider bringing in a new defender should Joe Gomez leave this summer.

The Canada women's football coach at the centre of a spying scandal that has rocked the Olympics has sensationally claimed that the men's side has 'a whole operation' on it.

Wesley Fofana insists Enzo Fernandez is not racist, saying his Chelsea team-mate simply needed educating on why the Argentinian chant aimed at the French was so hurtful.

Yaya Toure may be a Manchester City legend, but he was happy to give Ivory Coast compatriot and Manchester United winger Amad some secrets to his success when the two met on holiday in the Maldives this summer.

Chelsea face the prospect of dropping their asking price if they are to agree terms with Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate is reportedly being targeted by BBC bosses for a role on Match of the Day.

Amanda Staveley said she could "move on to other projects" following her departure from Newcastle United.

Despite links to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, along with a number of Premier League teams, Nico Williams has decided to stay at Athletic Bilbao for the 2024/25 season.

Conor Gallagher may need convincing to join Atletico Madrid even though Chelsea are willing to sell him.

Manchester City could be open to selling Julian Alvarez for almost half the initially suggested £77m fee.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he has told Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah to join Marseille, as the French club looks to strike a deal for the 25-year-old this summer.

Olympic approval of two boxers who failed gender and testosterone eligibility tests has been described as "'incredibly dangerous", according to one leading woman fighter.

Leigh Halfpenny, the former Wales full-back, has joined Harlequins with immediate effect as injury cover for the upcoming season.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have been dealt a blow after their £59m signing Leny Yoro was ruled out for up to two months with a fractured metatarsal.

Ivan Toney looks increasingly likely to stay at Brentford this summer after Igor Thiago, the £30m striker signed as a replacement, had knee surgery which will sideline him for most of 2024.

Team GB boxing are understood to be very unhappy after a series of controversial judging decisions that very nearly condemned them to a first-round wipeout in Paris.

Former rugby players taking legal action over brain injuries have lodged a formal complaint with the government's information watchdog, claiming the sport's authorities are "suppressing" the release of medical records.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic target Adam Idah faces disciplinary action at Norwich after missing the team flight to a European training camp.

Former Celtic hero Neil Lennon has found himself at the centre of an astonishing situation in Romania.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will meet supporters to answer their burning questions on Ibrox life.