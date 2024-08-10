Aaron Wan-Bissaka: West Ham agree £15m deal as Man Utd agree £17.2m fee to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's West Ham medical is set for Monday with Manchester United on course to sign Noussair Mazraoui once the deal is completed.

The right-back has finalised his exit terms from Manchester United, and as a result, his medical now looks set to take place on Monday.

As long as there are no issues with Wan-Bissaka's move, it's hoped Mazraoui will also start his medical soon.

Manchester United are expected to receive a fee in the region of £15m for the former Crystal Palace right-back.

Wan-Bissaka looks set to be replaced by Mazraoui after Man Utd agreed a £17.2m deal with Bayern for the Morocco international.

United will pay a transfer fee of £12.9m, plus performance-related add-ons, potentially worth £4.3m.

United's pursuit of Mazraoui has been dependent on Wan-Bissaka leaving for West Ham.

West Ham had agreed a £16.5m deal themselves for Mazraoui last month, but the move broke down, with the Hammers shifting their attention to Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka has made 190 appearances for Manchester United across five seasons, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, since moving to Old Trafford in 2019.

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was in charge at Wolves when they tried to sign Wan-Bissaka last summer.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

The move will be worth €50m (£42.9m), with an initial €45m (£38.6m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons.

His medical is expected to take place in the next 24 hours, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

The defender would need to be registered by midday on Thursday to be available for Manchester United's opening Premier League match against Fulham on Friday.

The 24-year-old has spent two seasons at Bayern Munich since signing from Juventus, playing 73 times and scoring five goals.

De Ligt also played under Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax, where they won the Eredivisie in 2019.

