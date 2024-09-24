Arsenal are weighing up an approach for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Florian Wirtz - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are the latest club who are said to be weighing up an approach for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Chelsea's majority shareholder Clearlake Capital have poached a key executive from Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who own Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up Aston Villa hotshot Jhon Duran following the striker's blistering start to the season.

DAILY MAIL

Matheus Nunes has insisted he can fill the void left in Manchester City's midfield following Rodri's long-term injury.

Manchester United reportedly made a €100m (£83.5m) offer for Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati back in the summer of 2020.

The EFL has issued an alert to clubs following a series of cyber attacks which have seen breaches at both Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren believes Erik ten Hag was right to stand up to Cristiano Ronaldo during their infamous public feud that led to the Portuguese superstar leaving the club.

Premier League clubs are concerned that the legal bill for all the league's high-profile cases, including that against Manchester City, will run into multiple millions of pounds and will reduce the clubs' share of the central funds from the broadcast and commercial deals.

Eddie Hearn has said he would play Saudi Arabia's national anthem at every boxing event he promotes if the country bankrolling it asked him to.

THE SUN

Former Arsenal star Wojciech Szczesny has come out of retirement to make a shock move to Barcelona.

Image: Wojciech Szczesny is coming out of retirement to join Barcelona

Newcastle are set to swoop for Georgian wonderkid Vakhtang Salia - a teen dubbed "the best in his generation".

THE TIMES

Relatives of West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta sent bank payments to another Brazilian player who has been caught up in allegations of spot-fixing, according to reports in his homeland.

Image: Lucas Paqueta of West Ham

The Premier League spent nearly £50m on legal costs last season - six times the amount it had budgeted for.

Tom Curry, the England flanker whose career was threatened by a serious hip injury, will scale back his training with Sale Sharks - something his club coach admits should have happened three years ago.

THE I

Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell have held talks in a fresh sign of their willingness to work together and move on from a summer of frustration at Newcastle United.

DAILY RECORD

Former QPR and Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is keen to become the next Hearts manager.

Winger Oscar Cortes faces "several weeks" on the sidelines after a fresh injury blow.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scott Brown has pulled out of the race to become St Johnstone's next manager.

Philippe Clement insists he is at Rangers to stay.