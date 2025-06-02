Bryan Mbeumo: Man Utd interested in Brentford forward but face competition from Premier League rivals

Manchester United are interested in Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

It's understood they are getting encouragement that Mbeumo wants to come to Old Trafford.

No talks have taken place between the clubs but formal discussions are now expected to proceed. United will face competition, with a number of Premier League clubs keen on the player.

Mbeumo is a player United have admired for a while and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look at Mbeumo's greatest Premier League goals

With doubts over the futures of Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes, United are looking to act quickly in the market to give Amorim as much time with his players ahead of the new season.

Mbeumo is about to enter the final year of his Brentford contract, though the club have the option to extend by a further year.

Brentford will listen to offers for Mbeumo, and Yoane Wissa, but they are not under any pressure to sell any of their players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brentford manager Thomas Frank gave Sky Sports an insight into how his summer transfer window could go - including the future of Mbeumo

There is a feeling within the club that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.

That is thought to be in excess of £60m, Sky Sports News understands, with effectively two years left on his current contract (one year plus an option year) putting the club in a healthy position.

What about sales? Updates on Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Garnacho

Manchester United are waiting to hear from club captain Fernandes on whether he wants to stay at the club, amid interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

The Saudi club are willing to make Fernandes one of the best-paid players in the world and pay £100m to sign the United captain, although an official offer has not been made for the 30-year-old.

Fernandes has yet to decide whether he wants to move to Al Hilal and it's thought he will talk to his family before making a decision.

United do not want to sell. He is contracted at United until 2027.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol provide the latest updates on Bruno Fernandes as the midfielder is reportedly contemplating the move to Saudi Arabia with his family

Lines of communication between United and Real Betis remain open over forward Antony, whose loan is up.

United are expecting offers for the Brazilian following an impressive showing at Betis where he scored nine goals in 24 starts.

Betis want to sign him but will find it difficult to meet United's asking price.

Chelsea have yet to communicate to Manchester United whether they will take up the option to sign Jadon Sancho.

Sancho was on loan at Chelsea last season - Chelsea have an obligation to buy him for £23m. If they don't, it's thought United will be owed £5m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim was left amused by a question to Amad Diallo about Alejandro Garnacho's future at Manchester United

Chelsea are trying to negotiate new contract terms with Sancho so he fits in with the club's wage structure.

If they can't come to an agreement, Sancho will return to United.

Meanwhile, there have been no formal offers yet for Garnacho.

It's understood United would consider suitable bids.

Chelsea and Napoli tried to sign him in January - both are still believed to be interested.

