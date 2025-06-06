Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal: RB Leipzig formally approached over signing of Slovenia forward

Sky Germany are reporting Arsenal have formally approached RB Leipzig over the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko.

Sky Sports News has been told Arsenal have been exploring the conditions of a potential deal.

It's understood Arsenal are doing their due diligence on a number of strikers including Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres.

No formal bids have been put in yet.

Arsenal have a long-term interest in Sesko. Sky Sports News reported in January that the club were seriously considering a move - but his agent ruled it out due to a gentleman's agreement with Leipzig to stay at least until this summer.

The Gunners also wanted Sesko last summer too, only for him to extend his contract with the German club until 2029. RB Leipzig are now willing to let him leave after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Sesko scored 21 goals and has six assists in all competitions last season, including four in the Champions League.

Slovenia have had top-class football players before. Samir Handanovic and Jan Oblak come to mind. "But they were both goalkeepers," Matej Orazem tells Sky Sports. "Goalkeepers can be stars but it is a completely different thing to have a striker."

Benjamin Sesko is that striker. The 21-year-old RB Leipzig player has been attracting interest from the continent's biggest clubs since he was in his mid-teens. "I think that he is destined for greatness," adds Orazem.

Orazem is the sporting director at NK Domzale, the club in Slovenia that took Sesko into their academy at the age of 15. The earliest memories of him were the whispers about a boy living nearby who had scored 50 goals in one season against much older players.

"We were quite quick after that. By the time that the media speculation began and bigger clubs noticed him, we already had an agreement. For anyone who went to see him, it was pretty obvious. He was pretty much a slam dunk at a very young age."

Physically, Sesko stands out. He is now 6ft 5in and was not much shorter then. There are stories about him kicking basketballs from out of the hoop. With a top speed of 35.47 kilometres per hour, he is also one of the fastest players in the Bundesliga. A true athlete.

"The physicality was the defining factor. He was amazing. With some young talents, you want them to play with the older guys but if they are not physically ready then you are a little more wary. With Beny, there was no doubt because of his physical presence."

Sesko's skillset is rare. He instinctively wants to run at defences from deep with his great speed but he is also a player who has the physical capability of a target man.

"It is not just the physicality, it is the technical aspect." It makes for an irresistible combination for the top clubs and helps to explain why Sesko is being strongly linked with Arsenal.