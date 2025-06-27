Eberechi Eze to Arsenal: Crystal Palace talisman can solve Mikel Arteta's left-wing problem

Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move across London to Tottenham for much of the summer. But now Arsenal have taken an interest in the 26-year-old, could a couple of stops further up the Victoria Line on the London Underground be the better option?

Real Madrid's Rodrygo had been the main line of interest for the Gunners all summer with separate reports Gabriel Martinelli could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old has not kicked on in the way Mikel Arteta would have hoped, despite scoring eight goals from the left flank last season. He may have better luck as an out-and-out striker, where he was briefly tested and scored against Liverpool towards the end of the campaign, but the problem out wide remains.

Leandro Trossard has proven a useful squad player and arguably overperformed since his move, almost matching Eze's output last season in fewer minutes but neither he, nor Martinelli, consistently reach the kind of level Arsenal demand with their desire to bridge the gap to champions Liverpool.

The Gunners' frontline has become lop-sided without an outlet able to rival Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank, and shortly before his injury in December 45 per cent of attacks were coming from the right third of the pitch. Arteta knows something has to change.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Have a look at Eze's stunning set-up as part of the Premier League's best assists of 2024/25

Despite that long-standing interest in Rodrygo, the manager and new sporting director Andrea Berta now have their eyes on Eze too. Sky Sports News has previously reported interest from Spurs, Manchester City and Newcastle, but why are the Gunners the latest to keep tabs on the Crystal Palace talisman?

Failing to turn draws into wins was one of the main issues of Arsenal's season last year. There was no rocket science to it - they found it difficult to break teams down, winning only seven of 17 games where they had 60 per cent of possession or more.

On average, they picked up 0.4 points per game more when they had less, their shot quality was about 20 per cent higher and they ultimately scored over half a goal more on average.

Struggling against deep blocks is not an Arsenal-isolated problem but it is something the likes of Martinelli, the Gunners' fastest player in 2024/25 and an explosive forward, is unlikely to fix. He completed barely a third of his dribbles in the Premier League last season.

Trossard can produce in those situations, though Arsenal and Arteta want more consistency. This is where their pursuit of Rodyrgo and Eze becomes more clear, with both capable of working in tight spaces and helping to break down teams.

Only four attacking players completed more take-ons than Eze in the Premier League last season, with a success rate just over half, and almost identical to Rodyrgo's in LaLiga.

It's no surprise, given the London born-and-raised winger's footballing education. "Even in academies while I was training, I would still go back to the cages and play with friends," he said earlier this year. "It's probably where I learned most of how I play.

"Ball control, being able to run past players, handling the ball in tight spaces, being able to get knocked by bigger players and getting up. It's literally doing what you can to be as effective as you can be in harsh circumstances. For sure, that's built me and helped me become the player I am today."

Arteta's desire for control underpins Arsenal's consistently high ball possession, which has created some of those pitfalls. The system demands not only creativity under pressure but also a defensive work ethic.

Eze having won the ball back in the middle and defensive third more than almost any other attacking player in the Premier League last season, and considerably more per game than Martinelli, Trossard or Rodrygo over in Spain will only add to the eye test that has surely drawn Arteta in already.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sporting director Berta will also be keenly aware of the potential benefit to Arsenal's balance sheets should they land Eze for his reduced price tag, a £60m release clause compared to the €90m (£76.9m) widely quoted for Rodrygo. In addition, He does not carry the same concerns about struggling to adjust to the league, either.

The biggest question will be where Eze's upward trajectory can lead. He has already begun to show it on the international stage, and was one of few to impress for England in the despondent defeat to Senegal this month. No-one expects him to reach Saka levels but a slow start to the season like his four goal involvements before the New Year at Selhurst Park last season will not be acceptable for a club with title ambitions.

Unquestionably though, the talent is there. Now, it's up to Arsenal to decide if their desire is too.