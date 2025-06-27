Eberechi Eze transfer news: Arsenal interested in signing Crystal Palace and England forward

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is one of a number of forwards Arsenal have an interest in this summer.

It is understood Arsenal have explored the conditions of a potential deal, along with several other Champions League clubs in the Premier League.

Interest remains from Arsenal in Real Madrid's Rodrygo, however, as Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month.

Eze has a £60m release clause in his contract, which could rise to £68m if all bonuses were eventually met.

Sky Sports News has already reported Tottenham are another club who have Eze on their list.

Eberechi Eze reflects on his ambitions to win 'everything' following FA Cup glory with Crystal Palace.

Zubimendi and Kepa deals expected next week

A formal announcement on Martin Zubimendi's move from Real Sociedad to Arsenal could come next week.

Arsenal have met the £51m release clause and have an agreement in principle on a long-term contract.

There is every expectation Zubimendi will be part of the squad that travels to Singapore and Hong Kong for the club's pre-season tour next month.

Kepa Arrazabalaga's move from Chelsea to Arsenal is also expected to be confirmed in the next week.

The 'keeper has completed his medical and has an agreement in principle on personal terms. The Gunners triggered the £5m release clause in his contract.

Arsenal are understood to be delighted about signing a goalkeeper who cost £70m when he joined Chelsea and feel he will provide great competition to David Raya.

As Arsenal draw closer to the signing of Brentford captain Christian Norgaard, we take a look at the Danish midfielders attacking prowess from set-pieces.

Arsenal have agreed a fee of £10m plus add-ons to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.

One source told Sky Sports News those add-ons amount to £5m if they are all met, taking the total value of the deal to a possible £15m.

There is still some further work to do to sign the 31-year-old Bees captain but everything is pointing towards a conclusion in the coming days.

The Denmark international wants to move to the Emirates Stadium and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

The Gunners' interest in the Brentford captain comes amid Thomas Partey's expiring contract at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side are acting quickly after being thus far unable to find an agreement over a new deal for Partey. The 32-year-old's representatives have been approached by clubs in Saudi Arabia and Europe.

