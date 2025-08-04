Bruno Fernandes critical of 'lazy' Man Utd display against Everton and hopes for 'one or two' more signings

Bruno Fernandes was critical of Man Utd's "lazy" display in their 2-2 Premier League Summer Series draw with Everton before calling for further reinforcements in the transfer window.

Fernandes' first-half penalty, following a foul by James Tarkowski on Amad Diallo, was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye, who finished emphatically from Idrissa Gueye's cross after Vitalii Mykolenko had robbed Manuel Ugarte.

Substitute Mason Mount put Manchester United back in front when he turned and curled a superb finish beyond Jordan Pickford from Fernandes' pass, but Everton levelled again when Amad's attempted clearance struck Ayden Heaven and went into the net.

The freakish own goal, which occurred as Fernandes kicked out at Ndiaye, who reacted by shoving him as both players were booked, denied Manchester United a third consecutive win at the Premier League Summer Series but they still finished as winners, a point ahead of West Ham in the four-team group.

When asked about the success of Man Utd's tour to America and the display against Everton, Fernandes said: "It's been positive. It's been positive to be together to create a bond between the players.

"It's been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too.

"We didn't want to finish in this way," The United skipper added. "Our performance wasn't the best and we were a little bit lazy today.

"We want to avoid that because with laziness you can pay at any moment."

'Hopefully we can add one or two more players'

The positives for United against Everton was a first appearance for Bryan Mbeumo, their £71m signing from Brentford.

He combined smartly with Fernandes and fellow new signing Matheus Cunha on a number of occasions during the first half, showing the benefit of new additions to the squad.

However, the United skipper called for more reinforcements when asked if the club was where it needed to be heading into the new season.

"It's improving," he said. "But it's not the place it needs to be.

"I don't want to take a dig at anyone but the club is doing the best they can in terms of the financial situation they talk about.

"But it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do.

"Hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that."

How did Mbeumo fare on his Man Utd bow? Sky Sports' Nick Wright:



His first run in behind Everton's defence came inside the very first minute of the game. Soon afterwards, he was dropping deep to release Bruno Fernandes and launch an attack. Some time later, fans cheered as he dribbled out of danger in his own half.



Bryan Mbeumo only played 45 minutes of Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Everton on Sunday but even in that short timeframe he offered plenty of evidence to show just how much he can bring to Ruben Amorim's attack following his £71m arrival from Brentford.



The 25-year-old's early withdrawal showed there is work to do to build his fitness but he looked sharp, starting in an inside right position, behind Matheus Cunha, but interchanging roles with the Brazilian throughout the first half, his movement causing problems.



He was involved in the build-up to the penalty, releasing Amad Diallo with an instinctive first-time pass, and went close to scoring himself, first when he tested Jordan Pickford from a free-kick, and again when he had two efforts in quick succession blocked.



As became customary at Brentford, his speed and dynamism was a major feature of his performance. His forward runs provided a foil for Fernandes and there were early signs of chemistry with Amad and Cunha. All in all, this was a positive start by Manchester United's new No 19. He looks primed to make a big impact.

'We need winning mentality back'

Image: Bruno Fernandes embraces Mason Mount after setting up his goal

After a difficult 15th-placed finish in the Premier League last season and defeat in the final of the Europa League to Tottenham, Fernandes also called on United to start to show a winning mentality again, and he challenged the players to show it on the pitch.

He said: "Every small thing matters. At this football club you cannot do anything wrong on or off the pitch because it is too big worldwide and you get punished by that.

"You get the attention of the media, the attention from the fans and you have to be aware of that.

"The culture of this club was winning. We need to bring that back.

"It's not only the winning mentality that we need but it is other things too that the club are trying to improve like the facilities, the team, the staff and a lot of other things.

"A lot of people have suffered from this and now it is time for us players to show it on the pitch."

Saturday July 26 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Everton 0-3 Bournemouth

Sunday July 27 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham

Wednesday July 30 - Soldier Field, Chicago

West Ham 2-1 Everton

Thursday July 31 - Soldier Field, Chicago

Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth

Sunday August 3 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bournemouth 0-2 West Ham

Manchester United 2-2 Everton