Eberechi Eze transfer: Crystal Palace to line up replacement before considering Tottenham sale

Crystal Palace want to line up a replacement for Eberechi Eze before they consider selling him to Tottenham.

Among Palace's targets for a new No 10 is Club Brugge forward Christos Tzolis and Leicester's Bilal El Khannouss.

Negotiations are continuing between Spurs and Palace over a potential deal for Eze, who started in Sunday's goalless draw at Chelsea.

Oliver Glasner confirmed Eze's release clause has expired, putting Palace in a strong position. The 27-year-old has two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park.

The Palace boss said he also expects him to play in the next game - their UEFA Conference League first leg with Fredrikstad - on Thursday.

"Eb should have scored a goal today, he had one and it was disallowed," said Glasner.

"He will come tomorrow [Monday] to the training ground, Tuesday off, we take Wednesday and I expect him to be back playing for us against Fredrikstad."

Following the draw at Chelsea, Eze took a long time to leave the pitch at Stamford Bridge as his name was sung by Palace fans.

Spurs could provide deserved stage for Eze X-Factor

Analysis by Sky Sports' William Bitibiri:

"It feels like the perfect time for Eberechi Eze to make the move to Tottenham Hotspur. At 27 years old and the opportunity to play in the Champions League, the England forward will get the opportunity to bring his X-factor to a greater stage.

"Now entrenched into Crystal Palace folklore for his efforts to win the club's first major in the form of last May's FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City, Eze now has the chance to become the marquee face of Thomas Frank's new era at Tottenham.

"With Spurs having recently broken their trophy duck with a Europa League win and Eze following up his FA Cup heroics by lifting the Community Shield this month, the ambition from both parties for more makes the transfer sensible.

Eberechi Eze minutes by position in the Premier League last season

"Able to play in a variety of attacking areas, in Eze, Frank finds not only a perfect short-term interim for James Maddison, who suffered an ACL injury in pre-season, but someone who could lessen his creative burden if the pair play together.

"The left area of the pitch is where Eze thrives, drifting inside to cause opposition problems. Whether that be as an advanced attacking midfielder or on the left flank, under Oliver Glasner he thrived with that freedom and responsibility.

"Eze has dreams to represent England at the World Cup next summer and has Premier League title visions set in his mind too. His arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be the platform for him to realise those ambitions."

