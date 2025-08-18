Arnaud Kalimuendo joins Nottingham Forest: Rennes striker signs in £25m transfer

Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo has signed for Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around £25m as their recent spending spree continues.

Kalimuendo, who scored 18 goals for the Ligue 1 side last season, has joined on a five-year contract and follows Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee to the City Ground after they joined on the weekend.

Hutchinson signed from Ipswich in a club record £37.5m move while McAtee signed from Manchester City for £30m.

The France U23 international has been among the most sought-after forwards in the final weeks of the transfer window.

RB Leipzig and Villarreal were also keen to sign the 23-year-old, who was also tracked by several other Premier League clubs.

Kalimuendo came through Paris Saint-Germain's academy and made four first-team appearances, having two loan spells at Lens.

He joined Rennes in August 2022 and scored 40 goals in 112 appearances.

'A proud moment for me'

Kalimuendo said: "When I heard about the interest from Forest, I was honoured. This is a proud moment for me, joining a team who had a strong season last year and a club with great history.

"I'm ready for the challenge, and I arrive here with good experience. I had a good season last year with goals and assists but I want more and want to reach a new level here.

"I can't wait to play in the Premier League, and to play at the City Ground. I watched games from last season and it's clear the fans create a beautiful atmosphere. I'm excited to see them and impatient to get started."

In

Dan Ndoye - Bologna, £34m

Igor Jesus - Botafogo, £10m

Cherif Yaya - Rio Ave, undisclosed

Jair Cunha - Botafogo, undisclosed

Angus Gunn - Norwich, free

Omari Hutchinson - Ipswich, £37.5m

James McAtee - Man City, £30m

Arnaud Kalimuendo - Rennes, £25m

Out

Anthony Elanga - Newcastle, £55m

Harry Toffolo - released

Jack Perkins - Northampton, undisclosed

Andrew Omobamidele - Strasbourg, undisclosed

Tyler Bindon - Sheffield United, loan

Ramon Sosa - Palmeiras, undisclosed

Ben Perry - Colchester, undisclosed

Lewis O'Brien - Wrexham, undisclosed

Matt Turner - Lyon, £6.5m

