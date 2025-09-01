Senne Lammens transfer news: Manchester United agree £18.2m deal to sign goalkeeper from Royal Antwerp

Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens is on the verge of joining Manchester United after an £18.2m deal to sign the Belgian was agreed.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has agreed a five-year contract at Old Trafford and arrived in the UK early on Monday to undergo a medical at Carrington.

It's understood that a deal sheet was submitted for United to complete the transfer beyond Monday's 7pm deadline.

Sky Sports News understands United looked at other options, including Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but after much deliberation and negotiation, it was decided Lammens is the right choice for the club moving forward.

As it stands, United are expected to move forward with four goalkeepers, adding Lammens to their current group of Altay Bayindir, Andre Onana and Tom Heaton.

However, the windows in Turkey and Saudi Arabia are open until September 11 and 10, respectively.

It is understood that if a suitable offer were to come in for their other 'keepers, it would be considered.

Head coach Ruben Amorim had previously said he was happy with his goalkeeping department, despite several high-profile errors from Onana and Bayindir across the early stages of the season.

Image: Lammens is a highly-regarded prospect

Belgium shot-stopper Lammens now looks set to become the fifth signing of the summer for Ruben Amorim, taking their summer spend to £232m, following the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon.

Lammens was signed two years ago from Club Brugge and any sale would represent nearly 100 per cent profit for the Belgian club.

He made 30 appearances in the Belgian Pro League last season for Antwerp, keeping seven clean sheets.

What can Man Utd expect from Lammens?

Football expert Kevin Hatchard on Sky Sports News:

"He's very calm. The mentality is good, I've spoken to goalkeeping coaches and he's been seen as a rising star in Belgium for quite a while.

"He was at Club Brugge and couldn't get past Simon Mignolet, who was in excellent form. He went to Antwerp, and the number of shots he's saving beyond what the expected goals would expect him to concede has been very, very high.

"Antwerp have one of the best defensive records in Belgium last season. But it's a huge leap to be the No 1 at Man Utd.

"An interesting thing is that when Ruben Amorim was at Sporting, they were tracking him then. So there's obviously been a like there for quite some time."

Neville: United must sign a goalkeeper

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville was adamant Manchester United need to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"If your goalkeeper is making mistakes, it undermines everything that you do. And at Old Trafford, it's the most unforgiving ground for goalkeepers.

"The Manchester United goalkeeper spot is the toughest position in English football, bar none. If you give goals away at United as a keeper, you'll be scrutinised heavily.

"It's not about never making mistakes - it's about how you recover from them, your body language, and whether you look authoritative. The two they've got right now don't fill that role.

"They have to get a goalkeeper in. I've thought it for months, and every United fan thinks the same."

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.