Alexander Isak signing makes Liverpool the team to beat but Arne Slot has a headache, says Paul Merson

Whoever finishes above Liverpool wins the Premier League. Simple as that. But I'm not sure about Alexander Isak at £125m.

I like Isak. He's a good player. But it all depends on whether it works with the frontline. You can have the best players in the world, but if it doesn't gel, you don't have the chemistry.

When Liverpool were at their best, it was Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Firmino would drop off, Salah would make those runs in, and Mane too; there was chemistry.

Firmino wasn't a £125m player, but he made it all tick. Time will tell if this new set-up gels. What Arne Slot has now is a lot of head-scratching, because he's got big decisions to make with very good players.

I like Florian Wirtz, but I'm struggling to find a position for him now. I don't know if he plays, because that midfield three of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai has got to play. I don't know where Wirtz fits in.

If Hugo Ekitike comes in, Cody Gakpo won't play. If Gakpo goes out to the left, then Ekitike won't play. Slot's got a few problems coming up.

I don't think the title is all over just because Isak has signed. The problem is Liverpool haven't played well, yet they've beaten Newcastle and Arsenal. That's the issue: they've not been at their best, but they've still got those results.

'I'd take Jackson over Wissa'

If Nicolas Jackson came back to Chelsea, he wouldn't play and that's the problem. But I'm shocked Newcastle haven't gone after Jackson. I would have talked to Jackson every day of the week.

Instead, they've gone and brought in Nick Woltemade for £69m. I don't know what's going to happen. I've never seen him play. And I'd take Jackson over Yoane Wissa every day of the week.

Jackson is a handful. He made Cole Palmer as good as Palmer made him. Aston Villa don't look like scoring a goal for toffee either. I am flabbergasted this lad hasn't gone to one of them.

Bayern Munich is a great club, but everyone wants to play in the Premier League.

'Donnarumma will be out of comfort zone at Man City'

I want my goalkeeper to make saves. I don't think Pep Guardiola does. And that's the problem. I thought Gianluigi Donnarumma was going to Manchester United, and then it's a different kettle of fish there - it's stopping the goals going in.

But the goalkeeper plays a huge part in how Man City play. We saw it the other day with James Trafford trying to play out against Tottenham, so Donnarumma will have to play out.

Even though Donnarumma's a top goalkeeper, he's going to be completely out of his comfort zone playing out from the back every week.

When you're playing out from the back, you've got to know everything. You've got to know what your best foot is on the player you're playing with. The midfield player who's coming short. What foot to put it on - there's a lot.

'Can anybody fix Sancho?'

Jadon Sancho needs to sit down with himself, if I'm being honest. He was at Chelsea last year, and I thought he did all right when I watched him. He had some good games. I just think there's more to come.

If Aston Villa can get him going, then I think he's a better player than I thought he was.

Unai Emery is a very good coach. If Sancho gets back to working hard, then you never know. Someone's got to get him right, but then sometimes you sit there and think, can anybody?