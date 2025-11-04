 Skip to content

Premier League news: Liverpool to compete with Bayern Munich for Marc Guehi signing - Paper talk and football gossip

Latest from Thursday's newspapers as Real Madrid rule themselves out of the running for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich the frontrunners; former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger slams Liverpool's decision to spend big on Florian Wirtz

Wednesday 5 November 2025 23:34, UK

Daily Telegraph's Sam Dean discusses the importance of Erling Haaland's goal in keeping Manchester City's Champions League and Premier League campaigns on track.

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Premier League

Real Madrid have reportedly ruled themselves out of the race for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as Liverpool and Bayern Munich lead the chase for his signature - Daily Mail

Arsene Wenger has claimed that Liverpool "destroyed their midfield" when they chose to deploy Florian Wirtz as their No 10 - Daily Mirror

Napoli will reportedly make a move to sign Kobbie Mainoo in January - The Sun

Tottenham want to reward Micky van de Ven with a new contract and pay rise to reflect the fact that the club rate him and Cristian Romero as one of the best pairings in the Premier League - The Telegraph

European football

Jude Bellingham remains out of the England picture with Thomas Tuchel not attending Anfield to watch the Real Madrid star play against Liverpool - Daily Mirror

French side Lyon have made a pitch to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick on loan - Daily Mail

Real Madrid have decided to sell Vinicius Jr this summer after his outburst when subbed off during El Clasico - The Sun

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Barcelona - The Sun

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has no intention of leaving next summer despite reports in Spain that he is "tired" of the club and plans to resign - Sky in Germany

Scottish football

Celtic have drawn up a long list of potential managerial targets - with former midfielder Efrain Juarez put forward as a shock contender for the job - The Scottish Sun

Rugby Union

Chandler Cunningham-South is set to make his first Test start at No 8 with Steve Borthwick rotating his England match-day squad for the challenge of Fiji this Saturday - The Telegraph

