Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai being monitored by Real Madrid and Man City - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Real Madrid and Manchester City are closely monitoring Dominik Szoboszlai with Liverpool increasingly worried about his contract situation - AS.

Liverpool are interested in Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, who is valued at around £87m - Mundo Deportivo.

Wolfsburg are exploring a possible January move for West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug - Sky in Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson is focused on completing the season at Bayern Munich amid reports of a potential January move, but it looks extremely unlikely that the German club will make his loan permanent - Bild.

Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso has revealed Liverpool star Federico Chiesa refused a call-up to his national team ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers - Mail Sport.

Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani does not require surgery for his facial injury but will need to wear a mask when he returns to action - Mail Sport.

Galatasaray have remained in contact with Yves Bissouma's camp in a bid to sign the Tottenham midfielder on a free next summer - The Sun.

La Liga

Image: Vinicius Junior reportedly wants to be paid as much as Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid future as the club's hierarchy are unwilling to match his demands to be on the same salary as Kylian Mbappe - Sport.

Championship

Steven Gerrard, Gary O'Neil and Carlos Coberan are among the managers being touted to takeover at Middlesbrough - The Sun.

Rugby union

Former England rugby star Joe Marler has revealed he pocketed £30,000 from appearing on the BBC programme Celebrity Traitors following the show's dramatic final last week.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Snr is dreading the long-term damage his son suffered from his first Conor Benn battle.