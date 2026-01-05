Ruben Amorim's huge pay-off from Man Utd revealed as his potential replacements are discussed - Paper Talk
The big stories around Ruben Amorim's Man Utd exit and who will replace him at Old Trafford plus football transfer gossip as the January window opens: West Ham eye a Brazilian goalkeeper, could see striker Callum Wilson depart and Newcastle eye Wolves' Mateus Mane
Monday 5 January 2026 23:54, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
Man Utd latest
Ruben Amorim's compensation package took the total cost for Man Utd to hire and fire him to nearly £27m, with the Portuguese leaving with a £10m pay off - Daily Mail
Man Utd are aiming to replace caretaker boss Darren Fletcher with a more experienced option - either permanent or interim - in time for next week's Manchester derby - The Sun
Oliver Glasner is the early frontrunner to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United following the sacking of the Portuguese head coach - The Telegraph
Fulham are braced for an approach from Manchester United for manager Marco Silva as he stalls on signing a new contract - The Sun
Names in the frame to replace Ruben Amorim include Oliver Glasner, Enzo Maresca, Laurent Blanc, Xavi, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane - but the Man Utd bosses are split on whether to make a permanent appointment now or wait until the summer - The Mirror
The Man Utd hierarchy were unimpressed with Ruben Amorim's criticism of Patrick Dorgu and youngsters Harry Amass and Chido Obi - The Sun
Ruben Amorim's sacking could provide Marcus Rashford with a route back to playing for Man Utd - The Mirror
Elsewhere in the Premier League...
Edu Gaspar's future as head of global football with Nottingham Forest is in doubt, with the club facing a relegation battle and concerns raised over signings - Daily Mail
West Ham are continuing their recruitment drive this January after sending an offer to Al Nassr for their Brazilian goalkeeper Bento - Daily Mail
Callum Wilson is considering his position at West Ham, who have splashed out on two new strikers - Daily Mail
Newcastle United are among the clubs to have checked on Wolves' emerging star Mateus Mane - Daily Mail