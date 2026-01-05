 Skip to content

Ruben Amorim's huge pay-off from Man Utd revealed as his potential replacements are discussed - Paper Talk

The big stories around Ruben Amorim's Man Utd exit and who will replace him at Old Trafford plus football transfer gossip as the January window opens: West Ham eye a Brazilian goalkeeper, could see striker Callum Wilson depart and Newcastle eye Wolves' Mateus Mane

Monday 5 January 2026 23:54, UK

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney and The Athletic’s David Ornstein discuss who they believe will be a good fit at Manchester United

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Man Utd latest

Ruben Amorim's compensation package took the total cost for Man Utd to hire and fire him to nearly £27m, with the Portuguese leaving with a £10m pay off - Daily Mail

Man Utd are aiming to replace caretaker boss Darren Fletcher with a more experienced option - either permanent or interim - in time for next week's Manchester derby - The Sun

Watch the best bits from Gary Neville's reaction to the news of Ruben Amorim's sacking by Manchester United

Oliver Glasner is the early frontrunner to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United following the sacking of the Portuguese head coach - The Telegraph

Fulham are braced for an approach from Manchester United for manager Marco Silva as he stalls on signing a new contract - The Sun

Kaveh Solhekol looks at the potential candidates for the Man Utd head coach position following the departure of Ruben Amorim

Names in the frame to replace Ruben Amorim include Oliver Glasner, Enzo Maresca, Laurent Blanc, Xavi, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane - but the Man Utd bosses are split on whether to make a permanent appointment now or wait until the summer - The Mirror

The Man Utd hierarchy were unimpressed with Ruben Amorim's criticism of Patrick Dorgu and youngsters Harry Amass and Chido Obi - The Sun

Ruben Amorim's sacking could provide Marcus Rashford with a route back to playing for Man Utd - The Mirror

Elsewhere in the Premier League...

Edu Gaspar's future as head of global football with Nottingham Forest is in doubt, with the club facing a relegation battle and concerns raised over signings - Daily Mail

West Ham are continuing their recruitment drive this January after sending an offer to Al Nassr for their Brazilian goalkeeper Bento - Daily Mail

Callum Wilson is considering his position at West Ham, who have splashed out on two new strikers - Daily Mail

Newcastle United are among the clubs to have checked on Wolves' emerging star Mateus Mane - Daily Mail

