Paper Talk

DAILY STAR

Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes has been identified as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba at Manchester United or Christian Eriksen at Tottenham.

Chelsea are undecided about who they want to replace Maurizio Sarri this summer as the big bosses see Frank Lampard as a risky successor.

West Ham are aiming to negotiate a £53.5m double deal for Celta Vigo pair Maxi Gomez and Stanislav Lobotka.

Manchester United have snubbed a swap deal from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku with Croatia winger Ivan Perisic being offered in return for the striker.

THE SUN

Gareth Southgate criticised UEFA for throwing England's third-placed medals in a bag in the dressing room.

Man City star Leroy Sane wants to hold talks with David Beckham for advice over his next move amid Bayern Munich transfer interest.

Atletico Madrid are tracking AC Milan star Suso, who is also a target for Arsenal, as a possible replacement for Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.

Liverpool will let Harry Wilson leave for £21m with Derby and RB Leipzig interested in the Wales international.

Newcastle have made a bid for £35m-rated Mainz striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

Aston Villa have made a £8.9m bid for Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have reportedly offered Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix a contract worth just over £26m as they look to snap him up this summer.

Real Madrid will complete their summer rebuild with either Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen but the Spurs playmaker will be £70m cheaper.

DAILY EXPRESS

England assistant manager Steve Holland is a surprise inclusion on Chelsea's managerial shortlist.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been in touch with PSG right-back Thomas Meunier over a potential transfer this summer.

Manchester United are eyeing up Christian Eriksen and Youri Tielemans as potential replacements for Paul Pogba if he leaves this summer.

Arsenal target William Saliba's agent has been spotted dining in Manchester, fuelling speculation that he could be on his way to Manchester United or Manchester City this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Watford are looking to sign 19-year-old Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Inter Milan have enquired about the availability of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic after his season on loan at Chelsea.

Hull want Danny Cowley to replace Nigel Adkins as manager - but face a fight with West Brom for his services.

Real Madrid will have to raise as much as £270m from player sales this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, according to reports in Spain.

THE TIMES

David Warner will pay a visit to the local league cricketer who was taken to hospital after being hit in the head while bowling to the Australian opener in the nets at the Oval on Saturday.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are facing a fight to bring Ryan Kent back to Ibrox after Leeds United made a move for the Liverpool winger.

SCOTTISH SUN

Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell says he isn't aware of any transfer interest from Celtic.