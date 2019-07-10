Papers: Diego Costa to Everton? Former Chelsea man 'ready to talk' over Premier League return

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Diego Costa is ready to talk to Everton over a stunning return to the Premier League after two years away.

THE SUN

Steve Bruce met Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley last night as he closes in on his dream job.

Sheffield United have joined the race for Coventry's sought-after midfielder Tom Bayliss.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool will go "all out" to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio- and could pay nearly £70m, according to reports from Spain.

Arsenal are refusing to give up on signing Wilfried Zaha and are preparing to launch a player-plus-cash bid, with Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny all possible makeweights.

West Ham closing in on the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller for £36m.

Real Madrid's bid to sign Paul Pogba has been put on hold until they can sell three players.

Manchester United have bid £45m bid for Nikola Milenkovic of Serie A club Fiorentina.

Atletico Madrid are renewing their attempts to sign Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier.

Manchester City are set to renew their efforts to sign Dani Alves , according to reports .

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has been offered the chance to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax by Mino Raiola, it has been claimed.

Philippe Coutinho is no longer in Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde's plans.

DAILY STAR

Everton are eyeing the £59m-rated Lille star Nicolas Pepe - just a few weeks after Liverpool denied being interested in the 24-year-old.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon has confirmed he is still targeting two more defensive captures as he looks to complete his rebuild of the Parkhead squad.

SCOTTISH SUN

Filip Helander has agreed to join Rangers in a £3.5m deal.

Alfredo Morelos has fuelled rumours over his future by sharing a story linking him with Crystal Palace.