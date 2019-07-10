Papers: Sam Allardyce turns down chance of Newcastle return

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Sam Allardyce has snubbed a return to Newcastle after the Magpies made a shock approach for their former boss.

Manchester United are confident of beating Man City to the signing of Harry Maguire as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build his side around the Leicester defender.

THE SUN

Steve Bruce met Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley last night as he closes in on his dream job.

Diego Costa is prepared to return to the Premier League with Everton.

Sheffield United have joined the race for Coventry's sought-after midfielder Tom Bayliss.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are refusing to give up on signing Wilfried Zaha and are preparing to launch a player-plus-cash bid, with Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny all possible makeweights.

DAILY EXPRESS

Philippe Coutinho is no longer in Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde's plans.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon has confirmed he is still targeting two more defensive captures as he looks to complete his rebuild of the Parkhead squad.

SCOTTISH SUN

Filip Helander has agreed to join Rangers in a £3.5m deal.

Alfredo Morelos has fuelled rumours over his future by sharing a story linking him with Crystal Palace.