Paper Talk

THE SUN

Manchester United have been put off by Newcastle's £50m valuation of Sean Longstaff.

Manchester United have told Inter Milan they have to find £75m or they can forget about signing Romelu Lukaku.

Sheffield United have stepped up plans for the Premier League with a move for Preston's Callum Robinson.

Manchester United are confident a compromise can be reached with Leicester in their pursuit of Harry Maguire.

West Ham have turned to £40m-valued Duvan Zapata after missing out on Maxi Gomez.

DAILY MAIL

Sheffield Wednesday are under attack from two angles with Newcastle confident of snatching their manager Steve Bruce and football's authorities investigating the sale of Hillsborough to owner Dejphon Chansiri in order to avoid a points deduction.

DAILY MIRROR

West Ham are eyeing a move for Diego Costa with Everton and Wolves also keen on the former Chelsea striker.

THE GUARDIAN

The December takeover of Bury, who are in extreme financial distress under the owner Steve Dale, was completed without being approved by the EFL under its regulations, the league has said.

SCOTTISH SUN

Filip Helander is expected to complete his switch to Rangers in the next 24 hours.