Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have hardened their stance on Paul Pobga - putting a £180m price tag on the midfielder.

Tottenham have launched a second raid on Leeds after joining the bidding for midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have lost teenage goalscoring sensation, Mipo Odubeko, after the youngster turned down a new contract, with Bayern Munich, Feyenoord and Genoa ready to make their move.

Juventus have ended their interest in Paul Pogba, leaving Real Madrid with a clear run at signing the Manchester United midfielder this summer.

THE SUN

West Ham have demanded £10m for midfielder Pedro Obiang amid interest from Italy.

Fulham have contacted Brighton over a £15m transfer for Anthony Knockaert as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League.

TELEGRAPH

Inter Milan are likely to have to cough up around £90m to stand any chance of signing Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Lennon has revealed Olivier Ntcham still has not apologised for his shock quit outburst last week.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon has rubbished a suggestion Celtic can't compete financially with clubs in the English Championship.

Martin Skrtel has confirmed talks with Rangers about a proposed summer move.