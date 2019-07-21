Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY TIMES

Manchester United have progressed discussions with Lille over the transfer of £70m-rated Ivory Coast international winger Nicolas Pepe.

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Juventus on a fee of more than £45m for full-back Joao Cancelo but are waiting to offload Danilo before completing the signing.

England captain Eoin Morgan is set to retire from international cricket, with Jos Buttler poised to take over in a leading role.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

David de Gea will become the world's highest-paid goalkeeper after agreeing a new six-year contract with Manchester United worth around £117m.

Jadon Sancho is backing Rhian Brewster to enjoy a breakthrough season.

The Premier League do not anticipate any threat to English clubs being able to sign European players after Brexit following discussions with the Home Office.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Steve Bruce is considering a move to bring Andy Carroll back to Newcastle this summer.

Axel Tuanzebe has claimed he is ready to play regular first-team football at Manchester United next season.

Tottenham are set to offload Vincent Janssen with Mexican side Monterrey set to sign the striker "in the coming days".

Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo is set for a loan transfer away from Stamford Bridge for the upcoming season.

Bolton's players are set to walk out on the club as they still wait to be paid.

Newcastle want to sign Burnley's £30m-rated Dwight McNeil.

Manchester City are set to clinch a £16m deal for Argentine wonder kid Thiago Almada - the new Lionel Messi.

Chelsea are set to send Jake Clarke-Salter out on loan - with Swansea hoping to win the race.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is making a £5m bid for Amiens striker Moussa Konate.

Charlie Adam is in talks over a romantic return to Blackpool.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in signing Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is showing interest in Rangers captain James Tavernier.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to sign Tottenham defender Danny Rose.

Harry Winks has claimed Tottenham will show a new arrogant streak as they hunt down Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Jesse Lingard to stop making bad decisions and raise his game.

Chelsea have rejected a £20m offer from Crystal Palace to prise teenage right-back Reece James away from Stamford Bridge.

Premier League bosses believe the government will ensure English football is Brexit-proofed ahead of the UK's eventual departure from the European Union.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confided in Manchester United arch-critic Roy Keane in a private meeting.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hatem Abd Elhamed's pace will help him in Scotland after his Celtic transfer, says Boni Ginzburg.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Greg Docherty deserves his chance to shine at the club.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Liverpool are weighing up whether to join Barcelona in the race to land £18m-rated Augsburg left-back Philipp Max.

Tottenham are on the verge of seeing off competition from Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund to land Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to test Everton's resolve to keep Idrissa Gueye at Goodison Park with a package worth an initial £30m.

Tottenham star Danny Rose is a shock target for Newcastle.

Manchester City are still in the hunt for £80million-rated Harry Maguire but must offload Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala in order to fund the deal.

Brighton are locked in talks with Belgian outfit Club Brugge in their bid to offload South African striker Percy Tau, who is struggling to get a work permit.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Aston Villa want to cut their losses on keeper Lovre Kalinic, who has flopped since arriving for £7m from Gent in January.