Paper Talk: David de Gea to become highest-paid goalkeeper

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

David de Gea will become the world's highest-paid goalkeeper after agreeing a new six-year contract with Manchester United worth around £117m.

Jadon Sancho is backing Rhian Brewster to enjoy a breakthrough season.

The Premier League do not anticipate any threat to English clubs being able to sign European players after Brexit following discussions with the Home Office.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Steve Bruce is considering a move to bring Andy Carroll back to Newcastle this summer.

Axel Tuanzebe has claimed he is ready to play regular first-team football at Manchester United next season.

Tottenham are set to offload Vincent Janssen with Mexican side Monterrey set to sign the striker "in the coming days".

Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo is set for a loan transfer away from Stamford Bridge for the upcoming season.

Bolton's players are set to walk out on the club as they still wait to be paid.

Crystal Palace have held talks with Liverpool over a move for right-back Nathaniel Clyne, according to reports.

Newcastle want to grab Burnley's £30m-rated Dwight McNeil.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in signing Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is showing interest in Rangers captain James Tavernier.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to sign Tottenham defender Danny Rose.

Harry Winks has claimed Tottenham will show a new arrogant streak as they hunt down Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League next season.

Jesse Lingard has been told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stop making bad decisions and raise his game.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hatem Abd Elhamed's pace will help him in Scotland after Celtic transfer, says Boni Ginzburg.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Greg Docherty deserves his chance to shine at the club.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Liverpool are weighing up joining Barcelona in the race to land £18million rated Augsburg left-back Philipp Max.

Tottenham are on the verge of seeing off competition from Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund to land Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to test Everton's resolve to keep Idrissa Gueye at Goodison Park with a package worth an initial £30m.