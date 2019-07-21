Paper Talk: Gareth Bale offered £1m-per-week deal by Chinese club

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Bale has been offered a £1m-per-week deal to go to Chinese club Beijing Guoan.

Scott McTominay is backing himself to be part of Manchester United's future even if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer splashes out on a new midfielder.

Oleksandr Zinchenko burst into tears when Vincent Kompany announced he was leaving Manchester City.

Eddie Nketiah has revealed how Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Ian Wright have helped him follow in their footsteps.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are confident they have no case to answer over the appointment of Steve Bruce despite the threat of legal action made by his former club Sheffield Wednesday.

James Milner says he is in the dark as to whether Liverpool want him to stay beyond this season as he awaits contract talks.

Eddie Nketiah has declared himself ready to play regular first-team football after becoming the breakout star of the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

THE SUN

N'Golo Kante faces missing the start of the season after suffering a setback with his knee injury.

SCOTTISH SUN

Tony Mowbray has warned Celtic that Rangers are the real deal under Steven Gerrard.

DAILY MAIL

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has doubled Manchester United's pre-season workload.