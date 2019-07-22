Paper Talk: Tottenham nearing Giovani Lo Celso transfer

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Tottenham have edged closer to landing Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for a knockdown £45m.

Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to create 'fantasy stars for the future' at Southampton.

Unai Emery has confirmed Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a one-year loan deal.

DAILY MAIL

Gareth Bale will scoop a minimum £20m welcome bonus if he becomes the Chinese Super League's most prestigious recruit.

Maurizio Sarri is driving Juventus' move for Tottenham's Danny Rose.

Manchester City remain in talks with Velez Sarsfield over teenage midfielder Thiago Almada but have still to agree a deal.

Frank Lampard has sat down with Tammy Abraham and assured the 21-year-old Chelsea striker he will get regular first-team football this season.

Sheffield United will listen to offers for winger Mark Duffy after refusing to offer him a new contract.

England goalkeeper Jack Butland's international career is in jeopardy as his protracted move to Bournemouth stalls.

DAILY MIRROR

Luke Shaw says the "hurt" suffered by Manchester United's ­players last season is ­driving them on to take the club back to the top.

Granit Xhaka says Arsenal have learned lessons from last season and insists they cannot afford another bad start.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted his concerns over the lack of time his Liverpool players have had off this summer.

Liverpool are still in the dark over when they will play in this year's Club World Cup.

Kurt Zouma expects to stay with Chelsea this summer - but has told Frank Lampard he wants first-team football.

Manchester City's record signing Rodri insists he can be much more than Pep Guardiola's midfield enforcer.

Manchester United have fallen from second to sixth in Forbes' list of the world's most valuable sports teams.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Luke Shaw has vowed fans will see a 'new United' after stewing over rivals' European and Premier League triumphs.

Jurgen Klopp fears the 'unacceptable" fixture schedule will take a toll on his international stars as he looks to navigate his club through seven competitions this season.

Granit Xhaka has urged each of his Arsenal team-mates to step up and show their leadership qualities this season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Napoli fear they are leaving the way clear for Arsenal to snatch Celtic's Kieran Tierney.

St Johnstone are set to win the race for Stevie May.

Leigh Griffiths has revealed he feared being axed by Celtic.

Rangers will bank £250,000 from Daniel Candeias' switch to Turkey.

DAILY RECORD

Arsenal have decided against making a further move for Kieran Tierney after having a third bid rejected.

Managing director Stewart Robertson revealed funds are still available to boost Steven Gerrard's Rangers squad.