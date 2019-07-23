Paper Talk: Inter Milan warned over Romelu Lukaku pursuit

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Inter Milan have been warned they are running out of time to secure a deal for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Unai Emery has said Arsenal must improve defensively and become more consistent if they are to catch Tottenham and Chelsea this season.

DAILY MAIL

Wilfried Zaha's hopes of sealing an £80m Arsenal deal have taken a hit as Crystal Palace grow tired of negotiations.

Dele Alli has defended himself after the Tottenham midfielder was snapped appearing to collapse on a sun lounger on Greek island Mykonos.

Jordan Henderson revealed he wanted to share the Champions League trophy lifting duties with James Milner and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sheffield Wednesday believe Steve Bruce's £3.5m release clause was leaked to Newcastle after submitting a complaint to the Premier League.

THE SUN

Unai Emery has thrown in the towel on Arsenal's title challenge - 16 days before the season kicks off.

Peter Beardsley will discover his football fate at a Wembley hearing later this week.

Andreas Pereira has boldly claimed he can be like Manchester United legend David Beckham.

Manchester City's John Stones has vowed to navigate his career back on course after a choppy end to last season.

DAILY MIRROR

Fabian Delph insists Pep Guardiola did not push him out of Manchester City and that it was his own choice to go to Everton.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon has revealed he will hold talks with Kieran Tierney and refocus the full-back's mind on a future with Celtic amid interest with Arsenal.

Derek McInnes is adamant it was football and not finance that got Funso Ojo to Aberdeen.

SCOTTISH SUN

James Tavernier insists he's flattered to feature on former club Newcastle's radar - but remains fully focused on Rangers.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon admits he's stunned there's been no transfer stampede for Kieran Tierney.

THE GUARDIAN

Fabian Delph says the volume of training is higher at Everton than at Manchester City.