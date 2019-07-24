Paper Talk: Tottenham in talks with Juventus for £80m Paulo Dybala

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are in talks with Juventus over a sensational £80m swoop for Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.

Manchester United have asked to be kept updated on Christian Eriksen as Tottenham consider selling for £70m with a year to go on his contract.

Steve Bruce is adamant Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff will not be sold to Manchester United this summer.

Everton are ready to offer £55m to hijack Arsenal's move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

THE SUN

Pep Guardiola has admitted Leroy Sane's future is 'out of his hands' as Bayern line up a £90m transfer bid for the Manchester City winger.

Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager has revealed he is already dreaming of playing for Arsenal just a month after joining the Bundesliga side.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has vowed Arsenal will not be selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Laurent Koscielny will be forced to train with Arsenal's kids even though the first team have returned from their US tour.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle are weighing up a move for Augsburg left-back Philipp Max as Liverpool and Barcelona look at the Bundesliga ace.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are expected to complete the signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio if they sell Paul Pogba.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has made transfer decisions over 11 players at the club and is willing to let them go this summer.

Manchester United are eyeing a deal for Nicolas Pepe to replace Romelu Lukaku - who is edging closer to a move to Inter Milan.