Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are unlikely to make an offer for former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente despite reports in Italy suggesting a deal is close.

THE SUN

Alexis Sanchez missed Manchester United training on Thursday - to make a trip to the US Embassy in London.

Fernandinho is ready to wait before discussing a new deal at Manchester City.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal made approaches for two defenders before making the surprise signing of David Luiz this summer.

Real Madrid have sent a delegation of representatives to Paris as they look to conclude a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's wantaway star Neymar.

Real Madrid are considering late transfer swoops for former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, as they attempt to replace Keylor Navas.

Bayern Leverkusen's pursuit of Dejan Lovren has hit a stumbling block due to the Liverpool defender's eye-watering wage demands.

Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe has poured cold water on rumours that he will join Celtic before the Scottish transfer window closes next month.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a new kit deal with Nike.

Fenerbahce have not held talks with Manchester United about defender Marcos Rojo.

SCOTTISH SUN

Angelo Alessio wants Greg Taylor to stay at Kilmarnock amid interest from Celtic.

Livingston have told Gregg Wylde he can find another club.