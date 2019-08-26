Today's Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tammy Abraham will be rewarded for his impressive start to the season with a new contract at Chelsea, in a deal which will double his £50k-a-week wages.

Everton's Maarten Stekelenburg has emerged as a shock target for Real Madrid, should Keylor Navas leave this summer.

THE TIMES

Luke Shaw fears he will be out for at least a month after suffering a hamstring injury in Manchester United's defeat to Crystal Palace.

DAILY MIRROR

James Rodriguez looks likely to stay at Real Madrid past the transfer deadline after joining the club's injury list.

Celtic have sent a scout to cast their eye over Rosenborg left-back Birger Meling, as they search for Kieran Tierney's replacement.

Swansea striker Andre Ayew is wanted by Werder Bremen and Sampdoria.

THE SUN

Fiorentina have launched an £18m transfer bid for Manchester United midfielder Fred.

Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Turkish minnows Kayserispor on a one-year deal.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United will not sell Alexis Sanchez until the scale of Anthony Martial's injury is understood.

THE TELEGRAPH

Tottenham expect Dele Alli to be fit for the North London derby and the midfielder could be selected for England's upcoming international games.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Naismith has revealed he held talks over a return to Rangers before joining Hearts from Norwich.

Partick Thistle have signed former Motherwell defender Ben Hall on a short-term deal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe could still join Celtic before the transfer deadline.