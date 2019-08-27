Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona have made a £153m offer to take Neymar back to the Camp Nou, with a deal for the forward close to being finalised.

Real Madrid are hopeful Eden Hazard will be able to make his La Liga debut against Villarreal after suffering from a thigh injury.

Napoli are waiting on the outcome of Mauro Icardi's meeting with his club Inter Milan before deciding whether to make a late move for the forward.

DAILY MIRROR

PSG are set to make a move for Borussia Dortmund's Portuguese international Raphael Guerreiro.

Monaco are still in negotiations with Chelsea over a potential loan move for Tiemoue Bakayoko.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham are in the dark over Christian Eriksen's intentions regarding the next move of his career because of a breakdown in the relationship between Daniel Levy and the midfielder's agent.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has contacted Neymar amid talk the Brazilian could return to the Nou Camp.

Real Sociedad want to push through a rapid deal for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal so he can make his debut on Friday night.

Barcelona are expected to include Ousmane Dembele in a player-plus-cash deal to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou.

THE SUN

Manchester City are tracking Hearts starlet Aaron Hickey with a view to a £1.5m January swoop.

Manchester United could hand 18-year-old Brandon Williams his first-team debut at Southampton on Saturday.

A referee has won praise for stopping a Brazilian top-flight game due to fans' homophobic chants.

DAILY RECORD

Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah is weighing up an offer from Celtic.

The £3m valuation of Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor could prove to be too steep for Celtic.

New Hearts keeper Joel Pereira has reportedly been forced to return to Manchester United for injury treatment.

SCOTTISH SUN

Motherwell's Liam Donnelly will be named in Northern Ireland's squad tomorrow for their Euro 2020 double-header.