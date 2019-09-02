Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Phil Neville is the shock No 1 target to become the new manager of the United States women's team.

Barcelona and Juventus are locked in negotiations over a swap deal involving out-of-favour Ivan Rakitic and Emre Can.

Liverpool will give Adrian a series of intense training sessions to ensure their number two goalkeeper is up to speed for when their season resumes in two weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is growing increasingly frustrated with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for their lack of killer instinct in front of goal.

THE SUN

Paul Pogba has leaped to Romelu Lukaku's defence on Instagram after the Inter Milan star was racially abused by Cagliari fans.

Premier League clubs will have until September 1 to do their transfer business next summer.

Juventus have completed the signing of North Korean star Kwang Song Han from Cagliari.

DAILY STAR

Cesar Azpilicueta will be axed from the Chelsea first XI by Frank Lampard when Reece James returns to full fitness after the international break.

DAILY EXPRESS

Kieran Trippier has revealed Spurs sold him "too soon" after chairman Daniel Levy refused to speak to him and Mauricio Pochettino avoided giving him the straight answers he wanted.

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is on the verge of joining Sporting Lisbon.

DAILY MIRROR

Jan Vertonghen has launched an attack on English football for unsettling players this summer.

Michael Owen says his £16.8m move to Newcastle in 2005 was one of his biggest regrets as a player.

DAILY RECORD

Kilmarnock are keen to sign Dundee United striker Osman Sow.

Hibernian are trying to thrash out a loan deal to bring Jason Naismith back to Scotland.

Celtic are set to sign rising Manchester United academy star Lee O'Connor on a permanent deal.