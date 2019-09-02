Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Christian Eriksen if the Tottenham playmaker does not sign a new deal.

DAILY MAIL

Lincoln manager Danny Cowley has turned down Huddersfield over the vacant manager's role at the Championship club, but remains in talks with Sheffield Wednesday.

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is facing charges of aggravated assault against his former partner.

Free-agent Hatem Ben Arfa has revealed he turned down lots of clubs this summer because they did not "excite him".

Manchester United are keeping tabs on young Benfica duo Ruben Dias and Florentino Luis.

THE SUN

Manchester United will make an approach for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen in January.

Tottenham are trying to sign Fulham's rising star Steven Sessegnon - less than a month after signing his twin brother.

Manchester United centre-half Lee O'Connor has moved to Celtic on a four-year deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chris Robshaw says he wants England to go to the World Cup and "redeem" what happened in 2015.

DAILY MIRROR

Michael Owen has claimed that former Three Lions manager Fabio Capello "finished my England career".

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham faces a tricky decision over his international future after Nigeria made an ambitious bid to lure him away from England.

THE GUARDIAN

Tim Paine has admitted to having sleepless nights over Ben Stokes' Headingley heroics, ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

DAILY RECORD

Freed Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans will take time to weigh up his options before he decides his next move.