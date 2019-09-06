Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri is plotting a summer 2020 swoop on Premier League talent, with as many as five free agent targets including Manchester United 'keeper David de Gea and Tottenham duo Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is determined to repay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's faith in him.

Wolves defender Willy Boly did not join up with Ivory Coast despite being called up for the first time, instead spending the international break with family in France.

THE SUN

Former Leicester defender Danny Simpson is training with West Brom as he looks to find a new club.

Kieran Trippier has stunned Atletico Madrid team-mates with his quality since arriving in Spain and is set to re-establish himself as an England regular.

Eden Hazard could be fit to make his belated Real Madrid debut straight after the international break.

John Obi Mikel was trolled on social media after posting a response to a fake Ruben Neves quote about him by a Chelsea fan account on Instagram.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud would be open to moving to MLS at the end of his contract next summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

British wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewitt is in danger of being barred from the sport at the end of 2020 because of tightened regulations being introduced by the International Tennis Federation.

THE TIMES

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton is concerned that a rugby player will die on the pitch during a televised game if protective measures are not taken to make the sport safer.

Increasing numbers of English football clubs are handing over rights to future transfer fees worth tens of millions to Macquarie - an Australian investment bank - in exchange for up-front cash sums.

THE GUARDIAN

A sports bookshop in Newcastle is refusing to stock Michael Owen's new autobiography because of his scathing criticism of Newcastle United and their supporters.

THE SCOTSMAN

Borna Barisic will get an extended chance in the Rangers first-team after impressing Steven Gerrard while covering for Jon Flanagan, who has undergone a second hernia operation.

DAILY RECORD

Chris Sutton believes Rangers made a "panic signing" when they finally secured the return of Ryan Kent for £7m from Liverpool on deadline day.