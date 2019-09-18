Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Inter Milan want Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud to boost their striking options in January.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to do battle over the signing of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz in January.

Mason Mount has an 'outside chance' of playing for Chelsea against Liverpool on Sunday after scans showed no significant damage to the ankle he injured against Valencia.

Jack Clarke could be heading back to Tottenham after being frozen out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans since re-joining Leeds United on loan.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are turning their attentions to fresh terms for Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood after securing Victor Lindelof to a new contract on Wednesday.

Russia star Alexander Kokorin returned to Zenit St Petersburg straight after being released from prison on Wednesday.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea have opened talks with in-form striker Tammy Abraham and young defender Fikayo Tomori over new contracts.

DAILY MAIL

Former Tottenham and Fulham midfielder Lewis Holtby is in talks over a move to Blackburn - he is a free agent after being released by Hamburg.

The French League Cup will cease to exist after the 2019-20 season after authorities failed to secure a broadcast partner for France's second cup competition.

QPR are set to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Heinz Lindner - an Austria international - who has been invited to the club to train by Mark Warburton.

Birmingham's summer tennis tournament on the WTA Tour has been downgraded in favour of a new grasscourt event in Berlin.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew is blaming the Six Nations for the failure of a proposal to establish a worldwide Nations Championship which would have benefitted tier two nations financially.

Playmaking duo Owen Farrell and George Ford are set to start together in England's opening Rugby World Cup clash with Tonga.

Warwickshire batsman Dom Sibley or Kent's Zak Crawley are expected to be part of England's Test squad to tour New Zealand in November, where Jos Buttler could take over wicketkeeping duties and Somerset's Tom Banton could earn his maiden T20 call-up.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been included in Colombia's provisional squad for two friendlies next month after missing out on selection for their last two games.