Paper Talk

THE SUN

Jose Mourinho is laying the groundwork to make a return to Real Madrid if they lose patience with under-fire head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Mason Greenwood will sign a new deal with Manchester United before his 18th birthday on October 1.

Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the chase for Red Bull Salzburg hotshot Erling Braut Haaland.

Watford are trying to beat off competition from Hull City for the signature of Malmo prospect Kevin Harletun who will be available for just £140,000 in compensation.

Deontay Wilder says he wants to fight Andy Ruiz Jr before a rematch with Tyson Fury.

DAILY MIRROR

Industry insiders believe increased personal investment from owner Stan Kroenke was behind Arsenal's surprising summer transfer splurge.

Questions are being asked why it took the Football Association two years to issue a ban to Peter Beardsley over his treatment of players at Newcastle.

DAILY EXPRESS

Crystal Palace, West Ham and Everton are all waiting to find out if Tottenham will recall Jack Clarke from his loan spell at Leeds United and could make moves for him in January.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona expect to become the first club to generate over one billion euros in revenue in a single season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Football's governing bodies have been urged to bring in temporary concussion substitutes as soon as next season as part of proposals to overhaul the management of head injuries.

The RFU is not concerned about Eddie Jones' high-profile Japanese endorsements ahead of the Rugby World Cup.