Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City number two Mikel Arteta is the man Arsenal want to replace Unai Emery.

Everton want boyhood Goodison Park fan Eddie Howe to succeed under-fire manager Marco Silva.

Michael Carrick insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't worried by speculation that Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up to manage Manchester United.

Anwar El Ghazi will take his Old Trafford bow this afternoon - after career guidance from former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool are reportedly ready to rival Tottenham for Lyon star Memphis Depay.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Brendan Rodgers sees Arsenal as his dream job and the club have made him their top managerial target.

Manchester United bosses will not sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even if he fails to secure a top-six finish this season.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is plotting a double swoop on his former club Chelsea, with Willian and Emerson in his crosshairs.

THE OBSERVER

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says he does not want Marco Silva to be sacked as manager.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Everton have contingency plans to put club legend Duncan Ferguson in charge for Wednesday's Merseyside derby at Anfield should things go badly wrong for Marco Silva at Leicester on Sunday.

Unai Emery never stood a chance because of the boardroom power struggles besieging Arsenal.

Michael Carrick insists Manchester United have an exciting group of youngsters for the future.

UK Athletics called a special meeting with the English Institute of Sport to discuss the controversial use of thyroid medication on elite athletes.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid were ready to offer Jose Mourinho £12m not to take another job - and just wait for Zinedine Zidane to leave.

Sheffield United are eyeing a transfer swoop for keeper Ben Foster if Watford are relegated.

Manchester United will wait to see if a buyer comes forward for Nemanja Matic next month before they choose to trigger their option to extend his contract.

Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules trained with the senior side for the first time this season in an indication that Freddie Ljungberg will give the youth a chance.

Eberechi Eze's hopes of landing a dream move to Tottenham could be scuppered by the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino has been advised not to jump straight back into management at Arsenal by friends who believe he should wait for a better job.

SUNDAY TIMES

Manchester City have targeted Caglar Soyuncu as a potential long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany in defence - with Pep Guardiola increasingly likely to stay and oversee the rebuilding of City's squad.

Arsenal's interest in Nuno Espirito Santo as a replacement for Unai Emery has cooled significantly.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has praised Scott Arfield for playing through a personal issue.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United have been dealt a major body blow as Mauricio Pochettino would have to repay Tottenham his £12.5m pay-off if he takes another Premier League job this season.

SUNDAY MAIL

Jon Flanagan insists he will battle to win a new deal at Rangers.

Neil Lennon has revealed he wants Nir Bitton tied down on a new deal before the January transfer window opens.

SCOTTISH SUN

Stoke City have been warned they'll need to fork out £4m to get Sam Cosgrove out of Aberdeen.

Steven Gerrard has vowed to stand by Scott Arfield - revealing the midfielder has been going through tough times on and off the park.