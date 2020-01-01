Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of the New Year's Day national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Inter Milan have joined Barcelona in preparing to make a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who appears set to look for a way out of the Emirates in the summer.

Lille are braced for further interest from Manchester United and Tottenham over midfielder Boubakary Soumare, who was a summer target for Wolves.

THE TIMES

Chelsea will offer one of their strikers to Crystal Palace in an effort to force through a deal worth as much as £80m for Wilfried Zaha.

The Football Association and UEFA will lobby Arsene Wenger to use his position at FIFA to help their bid to eradicate marginal offside calls by VARs.

Arsenal's defensive issues have been compounded with Calum Chambers' knee injury potentially keeping him out for several months.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea hope a £20m offer will secure them the services of CSKA Moscow forward Fyodor Chalov.

Manchester United face competition from Tottenham in their efforts to sign £30m-rated Leicester full-back Ricardo Pereira.

THE INDEPENDENT

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to compete for the signing of Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell but might have to go beyond £60m to secure the England international.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United could be forced to keep midfielder Nemanja Matic in January amid fears over Scott McTominay's knee injury and Paul Pogba's commitment to the club.

David Moyes will land a £2m bonus if he keeps West Ham in the Premier League with larger bonuses coming the further he can take them up the table.

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is poised to make a loan move to AC Milan for the remainder of the season.

Manchester City could cancel Patrick Roberts' loan at Norwich and send him to Middlesbrough after making just five appearances for the Carrow Road club.

Norwich and Brighton have made enquiries about Genk's Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta,

Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo could be on his way back to Barcelona six years after leaving the club's academy to move to Croatia.

Rangers are braced for January interest in Borna Barisic from Roma, while Arsenal have been scouting midfielder Glen Kamara.

THE SUN

Manchester United have suffered a transfer blow after Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski reportedly agreed a deal to join Juventus.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Cricket chiefs have been warned they risk the financial and sporting future of the Test format if they press ahead with plans to reduce games to four days.

Jonny May and Ben Youngs are still thinking over their future at Leicester Tigers, who hope soon to announce contract extensions for Ellis Genge and George Ford.