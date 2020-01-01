Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Zinedine Zidane has already made contact with Sadio Mane, with the Real Madrid boss hoping to lure the Liverpool forward away from Anfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a new deal at Juventus which would keep him in Italy until he's 38.

Gedson Fernandes is expected to leave Benfica in January, after holding a number of meetings with his agent over potential destinations.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is such an admirer of Adrien Rabiot that he personally called the Juventus midfielder to inform him that he wants to make him part of his new look team.

Everton have received plenty of interest for Moise Kean, but have no intention of selling the Italian.

Chelsea are ready to offload Emerson Palmieri to Inter Milan - but only after they've secured a replacement for the Italian.

Everton have sent scouts to keep an eye on former Sunderland star Josh Maja at current club Bordeaux.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has told the club that he wants to leave in January, after months of speculation surrounding his future.

Tottenham are interested in signing QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze, but they've been put off by the £20m price tag being quoted by the West London club.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Paul Pogba is set to undergo surgery on an ankle injury.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are lining up a £30million bid for Leicester full-back Ricardo Pereira.

Inter Milan are the latest club to express interest in signing Christian Eriksen joining Manchester United, PSG and Juventus.

Derby have failed to pay their players' latest wages on time with the proposed new investment deal in the Championship club yet to be completed.

Aston Villa fear Tom Heaton and Wesley may be set for significant spells on the sidelines after suffering knee injuries in the win over Burnley.

Manchester Utd and Tottenham are expected to face stern competition for Lille midfielder Boubakay Soumare as the French club have reportedly already received six bids for the in-demand player.

Marseille and Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring Daniel Sturridge's form at Trabzonspor.

Real Madrid are interested in Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe's younger brother Ethan.

Mario Balotelli was involved in a car crash at 5am while returning home from New Year's celebrations at a nightclub in the Italian city of Brescia.

Huddersfield are investigating after discriminatory chants on the grounds of religion were targeted at James McLean.

THE SUN

Phil Taylor may make a shock return to darts.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Napoli and Ajax are both set to launch January bids for Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

New Zealand have become the latest major nation to welcome the introduction of four-day tests.