Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are close to signing Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly but any deal will not happen until the summer.

Arsenal have made a further enquiry about the availability of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie but might face competition from West Ham.

Fenerbahce are threatening to delay Manchester United's pursuit of Bruno Fernandes by making an offer for potential part-exchange player Marcos Rojo.

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Marseille wonderkid Isaac Lihadji.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs banked a £400,000 bonus for securing their Euro 2020 place.

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to launch a late bid to snatch Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen from under Inter Milan's nose.

Southampton striker Danny Ings is set to be named in Gareth Southgate's next England squad.

DAILY MAIL

Inter Milan are prepared to offer Tahith Chong regular playing time in Serie A to secure the services of the Manchester United starlet and have met with his agent.

Barcelona have pulled out of the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo, which could leave the door open for Manchester United to make their move.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has been offered to four clubs, including Inter Milan, as new agent Mino Raiola attempts to get him out of Old Trafford.

Tottenham are phoning Max Aarons' representatives 'every day' to try and secure a deal for the Norwich defender.

Watford face having to play four games in nine days to fit in with the winter breaks being taken by opponents Wolves and Manchester United and because of their FA Cup third-round replay with Tranmere being rearranged.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are 'desperate' to complete a deal for Real Madrid playmaker Isco, who could cost them in the region of £47m.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is set to join Swansea City for the second half of the season after spending the first four months with Championship rivals Charlton.

Tottenham winger Jack Clarke is set to complete a loan move to QPR.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jack Grealish will be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad after a superb first half of the season with Aston Villa.

The Football Supporters' Association has slammed greedy clubs and the FA after Wolves fans were charged £55 to see their team face Manchester United in their third-round replay - Premier League away ticket price caps do not apply in that competition.

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins is on the brink of switching to Wales for the Six Nations after failing to secure an England call.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers defender Lewis Mayo has opened talks over a loan move to Partick Thistle after being told he could leave on loan.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen have won the race to sign St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy, beating off competition from Hearts.

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo has requested a loan move away from the club in January.

Israel will prepare for their Euro 2020 play-off in the north of England to avoid Scottish spies.