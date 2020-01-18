Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea's interest in a January deal to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner could force Liverpool to bring forward their plans, with the Reds having previously wanted to wait until the summer to make their move.

Marcus Rashford appears set to miss Manchester United's clash at Liverpool as he is not with the squad at The Lowry where they are staying before heading to Anfield.

Everton are ready to make a £30m move for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Former Arsenal defender Gilles Grimandi has urged the club not to sign Layvin Kurzawa because of the PSG defender's 'lack of hunger'.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has sacked his agent, according to a report in Germany, amid further speculation that Bayern Munich are planning to make a fresh bid to sign him.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are closing on their director of football, with former Jose Mourinho target Luis Campos from Lille their top choice.

Newcastle United's hopes of signing striker Krzysztof Piatek appear to be over as he is only interested in joining a club contending for the Champions League.

Juventus are braced for offers from Manchester United and Tottenham for Emre Can, but he could stay in Serie A because of new interest from AC Milan.

Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign Everton striker Oumar Niasse now that Eddie Nketiah has returned to Arsenal after his loan spell was terminated.

Burnley are lining up a £10m offer for Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry.

Crystal Palace will outbid Celtic for Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey and are happy for the 17-year-old to return to Tynecastle on loan.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Leicester could receive further interest from Manchester United in James Maddison, if United's move for Bruno Fernandes continues to stall.

Manchester United face competition from Arsenal in their pursuit of Birmingham's teen sensation Jude Bellingham.

Roma have re-ignited their interest in Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, according to reports in Italy.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Newcastle are close to securing an agreement to sign Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro.

Juventus are considering a swap deal which would see Federico Bernardeschi join Barcelona in exchange for Ivan Rakitic.

Roma are hoping to sign former Manchester United midfielder Adnan Januzaj, who currently plays for Real Sociedad.

Toulouse and Genk are interested in taking Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic on loan, with a move expected in the next seven days.

SUNDAY MAIL

Aberdeen have agreed a fee to sign Ross County prospect Mark Gallagher.