Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain plan to scupper Manchester United's hopes of signing Kalidou Koulibaly by offering the Napoli centre-back a £10m-plus yearly wage package.

Layvin Kurzawa appears unlikely to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January because of their lack of left-back options.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are battling one another to secure the signing of Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi.

Iker Casillas will make a decision on his playing future in March after taking advice from his doctor.

THE SUN

Napoli regret letting Carlo Ancelotti leave and would love to have him back from Everton to replace Gennaro Gattuso, who is considering resigning after only 35 days in the job.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is happy to stay in Serie A despite being linked with Manchester City and Manchester United.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli is open to playing for Italy if his dream of playing for Brazil does not come to fruition.

DAILY STAR

Aston Villa are "throwing everything" at a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

DAILY MIRROR

Middlesbrough are hoping to sign West Ham midfielder Reece Oxford on loan.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham are ready to make a move for Leicester striker Islam Slimani, who is currently on loan with Monaco.

Former Everton midfielder Jose Baxter has been offered the chance to play in the United States with USL side Memphis 901, where Tim Howard is sporting director.

DAILY RECORD

Crystal Palace are now the clear favourites to land Hearts prospect Aaron Hickey.

SCOTTISH SUN

Officials from Celtic and Rangers hatched a plan to quit Scotland and move to English football in 2011, published secret emails have revealed.

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has rejected the chance to join English League One side Shrewsbury.