Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Tottenham are desperate to land a new striker by Friday - but chairman Daniel Levy has set a £10m limit.

Emmanuel Adebayor is chasing a return to the Premier League, with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton interested in the Togo striker.

Southampton have joined the growing chase to land Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk's Nikolai Matviyenko if they fail to land Flamengo's Pablo Mari.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are ready to firm up their interest in Cedric Soares with a late £5m move for the Southampton defender.

Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey has a pre-contract offer on the table from Lille, with his future looking likely to be away from Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal remain in advanced talks with Flamengo as the two clubs continue to negotiate a deal for Pablo Mari.

Genk's Sander Berge is discussing a £27m move to Sheffield United.

Florentin Pogba, brother of Manchester United star Paul, has put a host of Football League sides on red-alert following his training stint with Charlton Athletic.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea are set to miss out on signing Napoli forward Dries Mertens as he is not keen to leave the Serie A side.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham forward Troy Parrott is set to find himself at the centre of a tug-of-war between Charlton and QPR.

Wolves are set to finalise a £1.6m deal for French starlet Enzo Loiodice.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs face a three-day scramble for the best young European talent as leading sports lawyers warned English clubs may be incorrect in believing they can sign teenage wonderkids until the end of the year.

Bayern Munich made a late inquiry about Steven Bergwijn but Tottenham had already pushed ahead with the deal for the winger.

THE GUARDIAN

World Athletics will not be imposing a blanket ban on the controversial hi-tech Nike Vaporflys that have transformed athletics when it announces its long-awaited decision on shoe technology on Friday.

British athletics is in its worst state for 60 years, having largely squandered the golden legacy of London 2012, the first-ever performance director of UK Athletics Malcolm Arnold has warned.

SCOTTISH SUN

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon wants out of Celtic and has pleaded with the club to let him go.